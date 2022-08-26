© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week full episode, August 26, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 34 | 26m 46s

Washington Week full episode, August 26, 2022

Aired: 08/25/22
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 5:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The biggest political surprises of 2024
The biggest political surprises of 2024
Clip: S2024 E51 | 5:44
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Episode: S2024 E51 | 26:46
Watch 18:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How did Musk become the most powerful man in Washington?
How did Elon Musk become the most powerful man in Washington?
Clip: S2024 E51 | 18:12
Watch 15:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's backpedaling on promises to lower prices
What's behind Trump's backpedaling on his promises to lower prices
Clip: S2024 E50 | 15:56
Watch 7:24
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump runs into GOP divides over his ambitious agenda
Trump runs into Republican rift over his ambitious agenda
Clip: S2024 E50 | 7:24
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Episode: S2024 E49 | 24:10
Watch 5:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Mitt Romney's failed attempt to 'save' the Republican Party
Mitt Romney's failed attempt to 'save' the Republican Party
Clip: S2024 E49 | 5:43
Watch 15:41
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump sticking with Hegseth after a week of revelations
Why Trump is sticking with Hegseth after a week of stunning revelations
Clip: S2024 E49 | 15:41
Watch 15:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What to expect from Trump's planned federal overhaul
What to expect from Trump's planned federal overhaul
Clip: S2024 E48 | 15:07
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/20/24
Episode: S2024 E51 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/13/24
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/6/24
Episode: S2024 E49 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/29/24
Episode: S2024 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45