The State of Ohio

The State Of Ohio Show January 21, 2022

Season 22 Episode 3 | 26m 45s

Big things are set to happen with maps and chips this weekend. It’s the weekend every day for hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who’ve joined the Great Resignation. We explore some reasons why those workers walked away. And the chairs of Ohio’s major political parties preview this election year.

Aired: 01/20/22
