Secrets of the Dead

Building Notre Dame

Season 18 Episode 3 | 55m 21s

Follow an investigation into the centuries-long construction of Notre Dame de Paris, uncovering the vast architectural, technical and human challenges experienced throughout the turbulent history of one of the world’s most celebrated buildings.

Aired: 04/27/20 | Expires: 12/23/20
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E4 | 0:32
Watch 2:11
Secrets of the Dead
Signs of Human Habitation in Kurukshetra
Archaeologists dig through layers of earth in search of evidence of pre-Angkorian habitation.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:11
Watch 2:08
Secrets of the Dead
Ascending the Summit of Mt. Phu Kao
An archaeological team recreates the ascent that Khmer kings would have made up the holy mountain.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:08
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E3 | 0:32
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
Cymbal Found at Ancient Khmer Temple Site
Archaeologists find a small cymbal dating back to the 7th century.
Clip: S22 E3 | 1:30
Watch 1:44
Secrets of the Dead
Reconstructing the Face of a 17-Century Woman
A forensic artist reconstructs the face of a woman buried as a vampire in 17-century Poland.
Clip: S22 E2 | 1:44
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Preview: S22 E2 | 0:32
Watch 2:50
Secrets of the Dead
A Gruesome Discovery in Rural Poland
In 2022, a team of archaeologists unearthed a strange burial in the Polish village of Pień.
Clip: S22 E2 | 2:50
Watch 2:48
Secrets of the Dead
Radar Technologies Aid in Search for Civil War Burial Site
A team searches for the remains of the soldiers slain in the Simpsonville Massacre.
Clip: S22 E1 | 2:48
Watch 2:17
Secrets of the Dead
Remembering the Fallen Soldiers of the Simpsonville Massacre
The search for the remains of 5th U.S. Colored Cavalry in Kentucky begins.
Clip: S22 E1 | 2:17
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:45