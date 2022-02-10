Vegged Out

Flavorful, rich, satisfying vegetarian food? It seems impossible, but when you try these heart veggie entrées, you won’t even miss the meat. Sara’s Rustic Potato and Green Bean Pie couldn’t be more filling. There’s nothing bland about Spicy Mushroom Enchiladas, cooled off with a blanket of sour cream and avocado. We’re devoted to Mu Shoo Vegetables in Pancakes with crunchy cashews and creamy eggs.