Two For One

To truly save time in the kitchen, Sara’s got a simple solution: cook once, eat two completely different meals. Her Grilled Lamb Chop with Steak Butter is fantastic on its own, but it makes a second meal special when the lamb is ground into Herbed Lamb and Feta Burgers. Peruvian Baked Chicken Thighs are going to be a hit with your family when reincarnated into Chicken and Tomatillo Salsa Nachos.