Sunday Comfort Meals

Sunday meals are made with love and eaten with family and friends. First, Roast Chicken Stuffed with Zucchini and Cheese to keep it moist and flavorful. Deviled Bones sounds gothic, but it’s meaty, tender short ribs coated with a kick of mustard for heat. Odd Lots Mac and Cheese is a winner with the whole family. And Sara’s Creamsicle Dessert will bring back memories of the ice cream truck.