Hearty soups are meals in themselves, and Sara’s are both substantial and easy to make. There’s a cool Seafood Gazpacho, loaded with juicy shrimp and crab with a little kick of heat. Nothing warms the belly more than the New Orleans-inspired Red Beans and Rice Soup with smoky ham. And for some winter sunshine, Sunny Squash Soup, as yellow as the sun with a crispy fried zucchini garnish.