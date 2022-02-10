Salad: It's Easy Being Green

Easy-to-make salads will please even the hungriest eater the way Sara does it. A Warm Steakhouse Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing is so rich and filling you’ll forget it’s a salad. Crunchy Falafel Salad with Creamy Garlic Dressing will give vegetarians something to shout about. Then there’s Seared Scallops and Butter Lettuce Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette.