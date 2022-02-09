One Pot Asian Meals

Sara’s old friend Ming Tsai shares his favorite one-pot meals with an Asian twist. His Lemongrass-Coconut Chicken Soup is a perfect showcase for a tutorial on cooking with lemongrass. Black Bean Scallops and Zucchini is cooked in a wok and delicious with Ming’s signature 50-50 rice. Ginger Orange Duck “Cassoulet” brings fresh Far Eastern flavors to a traditional French dish.