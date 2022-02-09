Mi Famiglia: Italian Family Style

Guiseppe Fanelli is the chef of one of Sara’s favorite Italian restaurants, Tre Dici, and today he shares home-style Italian recipes like Bruschetta al Tonno — a simple and delicious tuna bruschetta. His Agnello Scottadito with Heirloom Tomato Salad mixes tender lamb with the freshness of a homegrown tomato salad. And of course, there’s pasta. This has Pesto, String Beans and Potatoes.