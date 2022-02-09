Locavore in Napa

Sara travels to a beautiful vineyard in Napa, California to cook farm fresh meals locally sourced with Bay Area chef Joey Altman. They whip up Grilled Salmon, Arugula & Grilled Corn Salad and Sweet Pea & Avocado Crostini. With Grilled Duck Breast, Honey-Roasted Carrots, Farro-Herb Salad and Cider Jus, the best of the farm is on the plate.