Latin All Stars

Famed Latin American chef and food historian Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques. Zucchini Cuban-Style Cherry Tomato Sofrito with Almond Cacao Picada is vegetarian but satisfying. A thick and hearty Mayan Turkey Stew with the unique taste of tomatillos and tortillas on the side. Maricel’s signature Braised Pork with Greens features the best of Latin American cooking!