I'm Cheating On You

How does Sara get great food on the table every night with no effort at all? She cheats! Lucky for you. she’ll reveal all her tricks and secrets in this episode. She’ll show you fast Sticky Buns without the yeast, a way to bake risotto instead of stirring it with Baked Risotto with Red Wine, Sweet Potatoes and Duck Confit and cheaters Wonton Ravioli stuffed with spinach, ricotta and mozzarella.