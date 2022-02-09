High Five: Ingredient Mains

Sara’s rustled up some delicious recipes featuring only five ingredients! Roasted Salmon with Hot Mustard Cracker Topping. Buffalo Rice mixes the best tastes of Buffalo chicken wings in a quick and flavorful rice bowl. Sautéed Duck Breasts with Apricot Szechuan Peppercorn Sauce. And Peppery Broccoli Pasta with Feta Cheese — a satisfying, meat-free alternative. Less is more!