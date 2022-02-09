Gone Fishin'

Seafood expert David Pasternack, from New York’s fish temple Esca, shows why he loves food with fins with three favorite recipes from his arsenal: Fettuccine with Rock Shrimp, Corn and Jalapeño; Grilled Mahi Mahi with Panella and Chickpeas and Salt-Baked Pesce per Due with Braised Greens. Cooking fish this way makes it easy and accessible.