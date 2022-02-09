Girls at the Grill

Women of America, pick up your tongs, put on your aprons and man the grill! It’s easy with Sara’s buddy, grilling expert Elizabeth Karmel, to guide you! First is an easy Chicken Paillard with Greek Farmer’s Salad and Tzatziki. Then a Blistered Corn and Asparagus Pesto Grilled Pizza. Finally, go all out with Elizabeth’s famous Texas Hill Country BBQ with a universally loved finger lickin’ sauce.