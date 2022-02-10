Dinner For Two

Sara has tips and tricks to make these intimate dinners for two both easy and romantic. Chicken Saltimbocca with Artichoke Sauce is so elegant yet so easy — thin strips of chicken, sage and prosciutto enveloped in a creamy Marsala-based artichoke sauce. Eggs Baked in Red Wine is a cozy, classic French recipe, perfect for dinner by the fireplace. And end the meal with a Warm Chocolate Cheesecake.