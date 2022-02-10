© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sara's Weeknight Meals

Cook Once, Eat Twice

Season 3 Episode 308 | 26m 46s

Sara’s easy strategy for quick meals is to cook once, eat twice. Spicy Roast Pork is a simple and delicious meal any night, but a visit with her brother to a Vietnamese food joint inspires Sara to turn that pork into delectable pork Banh Mi Sandwiches later in the week. Sautéed Duck Breasts one night become delicious Peking Duck Wraps the next. Magic!

Aired: 02/08/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Golden State Grub
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
How Sweet It Is
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A Tale of Two Chinatowns
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Family Friendly Fare
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46