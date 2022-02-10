Cook Once, Eat Twice

Extras
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
All
-
All
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.