Burgers and Fries

America’s favorite food just gets better as Sara pursues the ultimate burger. First, a trip to the butcher for a lesson on the best grind of meat, which Sara uses in her Spanish Burgers. Sara takes a side trip to taste triple beef tallow-cooked French fries at Philly’s Dandelion Restaurant. Sara makes her version with simple Oven Baked Fries and a comfort food mash-up, Meatloaf Burgers.