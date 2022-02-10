© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Breakfast for Dinner

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 46s

Turn the day upside down with easy egg-based meals like Indian Scrambled Eggs, infused with exotic flavors on a crispy platform of pappadam. How about a savory BLT and Egg Pie, a fun take on the lunchtime classic with an easy crust for the pastry impaired? If you have lots of leftover vegetables, the French classic Souffléd Omelet is a spectacular solution.

Aired: 09/30/11
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Golden State Grub
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A Tale of Two Chinatowns
Two unique Chinatowns of North America are the focus of this deep dive into its cultural heritage.
Episode: S13 E1310 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
How Sweet It Is
Sara pulls out the stops when it comes to sweets and desserts for the holidays.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Family Friendly Fare
Sara conquers the challenge of making kid-friendly meals with two family favorites.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46