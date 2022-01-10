© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

POV

The Judge and the General

Season 21 Episode 9 | 1hr 22m 52s

In 1998 Chilean judge Juan Guzman was assigned the first criminal cases against the country's ex-dictator, General Augusto Pinochet. Guzman had supported Pinochet's 1973 anti-Communist coup that resulted in thousands of dead or "disappeared" persons. The film follows the judge as he uncovers one of the 20th century's most notorious episodes of human rights violation in the name of "higher...

Aired: 08/18/08 | Expires: 03/26/21
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
