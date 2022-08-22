© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pati's Mexican Table

Super Sonoran

Season 9 Episode 908 | 26m 46s

Pati makes three classic Sonoran recipes, each one a meal in itself — a fish special called pescado zarandeado, a rich stew called gallina pinta, and a tasty dirty rice with clams. In Sonora, she visits vacation destination Puerto Peñasco, where some of the town’s best chefs take her to the local market and invite her for a feast of their favorite recipes from the region.

Aired: 10/01/20 | Expires: 10/01/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pioneering From Farm to Table
Pati learns how Monterrey is exploring farm-to-table efforts.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Piloncillo
The Garza family invites Pati and the whole community to help make Piloncillo.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maestros Del Pan
Pati learns how to make traditional campechanas and rich conos de crema.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The World Cup of Tacos
Pati tries the food at each Nuevo León pro soccer stadium with stars from each team.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Sisters, Stew, and Sass
Pati heads to two must-visit restaurants serving traditional stews.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Fire Kings
Pati visits with Gualberto Elizondo, “Weber,” and chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt
Pati checks out Texas style BBQ in Mexico.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cantina Culture and the Morning After?
Pati stops by to two very different style Cantinas in Monterrey.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Top Chefs and Ancient Cliffs
Pati connects with mountain climbers and top chefs in the Huasteca mountains.
Episode: S11 E1110 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Hidden Guachochi
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Chihuahua’s Cheesiest Cheese
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Mata Ortiz
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Family Affair
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46