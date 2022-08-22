Hermosillo Food Crawl

Pati spends a day in Hermosillo, visiting some of the city’s best culinary destinations. From gigantic burritos at Doña Guille, to a meat lover’s feast with the owner of the popular restaurant Mochomos, mingling with the young crowd at La Ruina brew park, and a treat no trip would be complete without, Sonoran hot dogs, Pati experiences the full spectrum of the Hermosillo’s food scene.