E19 | West Roxbury Victorian | Drainpipe Puzzle

Builder Deliandro and Tom Silva create window casings from PVC. Kevin O'Connor gives a hand at trimming a window. At a nursery, Jenn Nawada meets horticulturist Peter Mezzitt who helps her tag an American Elm resistant to the Dutch Elm disease. Before meeting plumber Fabio Kirch, Richard Trethewey tours the newly framed first floor to solve a drainpipe puzzle. Tom and Deliandro side the house.