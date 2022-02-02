E17 | West Roxbury Victorian | Small Town in a Big City

Extras
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.