E17 | West Roxbury Victorian | Small Town in a Big City

It's a brand-new project in a part of a big city with a small-town feel. We meet a new builder and homeowners in the West Roxbury section of Boston. The home was once a single-family, turned two-family, and then back to a single-family. Homeowners Robyn and her husband Derek have lived in the house for nine years. Kevin gets a tour from Robyn. Derek, an architect, drew the construction plans.