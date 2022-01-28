E16 | Concord Country Cape | Cinderella Story

Extras
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.