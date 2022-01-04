E13 | Concord Country Cape | Race to the Finish

Tom Silva talks about the different types of underlayment used for the roof. Charlie Silva, Kevin O'Connor, and Mark McCullough install an oak mantle. Mark corrects problems with the fireplace brickwork. Richard Trethewey and plumber Abe Bilo disassemble the old boiler to be replaced with a new wall-mounted boiler. Mauro Henrique paints the exterior clapboards inside. A linear drain is installed.