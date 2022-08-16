Rebuilding Notre Dame

Extras
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
It’s not all in your head - flights really are bumpier these days.
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Blending innovation and culture, engineers bring a robotic Double Dutch machine to life.
Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.
Watch this interview with Sir Arthur C. Clarke for The Mind Machine (1978.)
All
-
All
-
NOVA Season 51
-
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.
Meet the surprising, oddball worlds moving around our solar system.
Visit strange, frozen worlds to discover the bizarre ice that forms beyond Earth.
Discover the powerful volcanic eruptions that have shaped worlds across our solar system.
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
Discover the dramatic forces creating spectacular weather on neighboring planets and moons.