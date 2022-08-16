© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

Rebuilding Notre Dame

Season 49 Episode 13 | 53m 43s

In April 2019, the world watched as a devastating fire almost destroyed Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. Go behind the scenes with a team of engineers, masons, and timber workers tackling the daunting challenges of restoring the historic landmark.

Aired: 10/04/22 | Expires: 02/01/25
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Watch 1:48
NOVA
Flight Turbulence Is Actually Getting Worse
It’s not all in your head - flights really are bumpier these days.
Clip: S51 | 1:48
Watch 1:24:39
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA: Extended Version
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Special: 1:24:39
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Boost It! Preview
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Preview: S51 E15 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
NOVA
Creating a Robotic Double Dutch Machine
Blending innovation and culture, engineers bring a robotic Double Dutch machine to life.
Clip: S51 E15 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Decoding the Universe: Quantum Preview
Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.
Preview: S51 E14 | 0:30
Watch 1:39
NOVA
Sir Arthur C. Clarke's Vision of the Computer-Dominated Future
Watch this interview with Sir Arthur C. Clarke for The Mind Machine (1978.)
Clip: S51 | 1:39
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Episode: S51 E18 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It!
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Episode: S51 E16 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Boost It!
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Episode: S51 E15 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Decoding the Universe: Quantum
Dive into the universe at the tiniest – and weirdest – of scales.
Episode: S51 E14 | 53:40
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Solar System: Wandering Worlds
Meet the surprising, oddball worlds moving around our solar system.
Episode: S51 E13 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Solar System: Icy Worlds
Visit strange, frozen worlds to discover the bizarre ice that forms beyond Earth.
Episode: S51 E12 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Solar System: Volcano Worlds
Discover the powerful volcanic eruptions that have shaped worlds across our solar system.
Episode: S51 E11 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Solar System: Strange Worlds
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
Episode: S51 E10 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Solar System: Storm Worlds
Discover the dramatic forces creating spectacular weather on neighboring planets and moons.
Episode: S51 E9 | 53:34