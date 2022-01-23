Radioactive Wolves

Extras
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Go behind the lens with the making of 'In Her Nature.'
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Despite cultural taboos, herpetologist Fandresena Rakotoharimalala is determined to save chameleons.
There’s no lizard like a chameleon—color-shifting, tree-climbing, eye-swiveling magic.
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Injured hummingbirds Mikhail and Alexa happily share a cage.
Terry Masear helps rescue baby hummingbird twins whose mother died.
No two Radiated Tortoises are alike—each shell tells its own story.
After drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
A severe drought in Katavi National Park tests the wildlife to their limits.
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.