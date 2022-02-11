The Sweet Life in Italy

Lidia makes a trio of sweets, including a Bergamot & Ricotta Parfait featuring layers of sweetened ricotta, aromatic bergamot marmalade, crunchy nougatine, and toasted almonds, and an Almond Tart topped with a delicate, fluffy meringue. Lidia talks with her granddaughter Julia about sending a sweet college care package of Chocolate Anise Biscotti.