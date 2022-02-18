© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Lidia's Kitchen

Simply Lidia

Season 9 Episode 923 | 26m 46s

Simplicity reigns in the Italian cuisine, and Lidia is a firm believer that simple cooking is better cooking. She prepares an Orecchiette with Breadcrumbs, Pancetta, and Cauliflower recipe that features a medley of flavors and textures. She then makes Crespelle with Wild Cherries, Chocolate & Whipped Cream. Granddaughter Olivia makes her grandmother’s refreshing Lemon Ice recipe.

Aired: 12/15/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving up Pasta
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Carry on Tradition
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
An Easy Effort
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Timing is Everything
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Finding the Balance
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Kind Gesture
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Chicken for Dinner
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Simply Dining In
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Treat Yourself
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Southern Italian Favorites
Lidia prepares southern Italian favorites.
Episode: S9 E916 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Growing up Lidia
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook to Reminisce
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving Up Pasta
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Feed the Connection
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46