Simply Lidia

Simplicity reigns in the Italian cuisine, and Lidia is a firm believer that simple cooking is better cooking. She prepares an Orecchiette with Breadcrumbs, Pancetta, and Cauliflower recipe that features a medley of flavors and textures. She then makes Crespelle with Wild Cherries, Chocolate & Whipped Cream. Granddaughter Olivia makes her grandmother’s refreshing Lemon Ice recipe.