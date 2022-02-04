Potato, Potato

Lidia shares a trio of recipes featuring potatoes. She prepares a Potato & Pasta Soup – a hearty vegetable stock, thickened with potatoes and finished with pasta. She then moves on to a nourishing salad of Green Beans with New Potatoes. Her Sharing Recipes segment features grandson, Ethan, where they talk about his plans to prepare Grandma’s Ditalini with Potatoes and Provola.