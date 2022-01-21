Keep it Fresh

Lidia creates some colorful summertime dishes featuring fresh ingredients. First, she prepares a Shrimp and Melon Salad with Basil Mint Pesto. Next, she connects with her grandson, Lorenzo, to see how he did with her Peaches in White Wine recipe. Finally, she makes a Mezze Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce – a dish that truly celebrates the freshness of the summer season.