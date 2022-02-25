Just Braising

Lidia shows how braising makes everything taste better and also makes cooking easy. She prepares a versatile Oven Braised Pork Chops with Red Onions and Pears. Then, Beef & Root Vegetables are Braised in Red Wine – a one-pot meal with deep flavors. Lorenzo joins her in the Sharing Recipes segment to discuss his creation of Nonna’s Tomato-Braised Cauliflower recipe.