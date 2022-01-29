Italian Style Salads

Lidia shares salad recipes that go way beyond just a few pieces of lettuce, including a Panzanella with Fennel and Shrimp, a colorful Orange and Tropea Onion Salad and a Green Salad with Provolone Cheese & Green Apple. In her Sharing Recipes segment, she connects with grandson, Lorenzo, to see how he did with her recipe of Cabbage Salad with Speck.