Ohio activists may seek a ballot issue to protect abortion

Extras
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
Voter registrations are being challenged in unprecedented numbers by activists.
The Browns have decided to move to suburban Brook Park where they envision a domed complex.
The poll found many voters are worried about the economy, immigration and public safety.
All
-
All
-
Ideas Season 2024
-
Ideas Season 2023
-
Ideas Season 2022
-
Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
-
Ideas Season 2020
-
Ideas Season 2019
-
Ideas Season 2018
-
Ideas Season 2017
-
Ideas Season 2016
-
Ideas Season 2015
-
Ideas Season 2014
-
Ideas Season 2013
We will look back at some of the top local stories of 2024.
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
Voter registrations are being challenged in unprecedented numbers by activists.
The Browns have decided to move to suburban Brook Park where they envision a domed complex.