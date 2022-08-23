Extras
Leah and Billie share their experiences with self harm in "Hiding in Plain Sight.'
Billie opens up about how the lack of acceptance by peers impacted their mental health.
Amethyst's mental health was impacted by her dad's battle with cancer when she was young.
Angel was recently diagnosed with PTSD.
Anna has struggled with separation anxiety from her mother since her parents divorced.
Ava struggled with online bullying and couldn’t seem to escape the abuse.
Alexis discusses the stigma associated with being an indigenous person in America.
50% of teens in the U.S. say that they’ve misused a drug at least once.
The continued use and overuse of things like prescription drugs could be self-medication.
Leah explains how her depression and anxiety led her down a familiar path.
Explore diagnosis, treatment, and the impact of stigma, social media, and more in Ep. 2.
Enfrentar el desafío de la crisis de salud mental de los jóvenes de hoy.
Episodio 1: The Storm analiza de cerca la realidad de la crisis de salud mental actual.