Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness

The Storm

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 56m 00s

The Storm, the first two-hour episode of Hiding in Plain Sight, focuses on more than twenty young people who provide an intimate look at what it’s like to experience the symptoms of mental illness, from depression to addiction to suicide ideation. The film includes insights from families, providers, and advocates and explores the impact of childhood trauma, stigma, and social media.

Aired: 06/26/22 | Expires: 09/29/22
Extras
Watch 1:42
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
What Sane Person Thinks Self-Harm Will Stop the Pain?
Leah and Billie share their experiences with self harm in "Hiding in Plain Sight.'
Clip: 1:42
Watch 0:48
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Meet Billie
Billie opens up about how the lack of acceptance by peers impacted their mental health.
Clip: 0:48
Watch 0:51
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Meet Amethyst
Amethyst's mental health was impacted by her dad's battle with cancer when she was young.
Clip: 0:51
Watch 1:02
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Meet Angel
Angel was recently diagnosed with PTSD.
Clip: 1:02
Watch 0:58
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Meet Ana
Anna has struggled with separation anxiety from her mother since her parents divorced.
Clip: 0:58
Watch 0:56
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Meet Ava
Ava struggled with online bullying and couldn’t seem to escape the abuse.
Clip: 0:56
Watch 1:11
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Alexis Describes the Generational Trauma Passed Down to Her
Alexis discusses the stigma associated with being an indigenous person in America.
Clip: 1:11
Watch 1:13
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Addiction Crisis | Hiding in Plain Sight
50% of teens in the U.S. say that they’ve misused a drug at least once.
Clip: 1:13
Watch 1:44
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
When Does the Overuse of Things Become Self-Medication?
The continued use and overuse of things like prescription drugs could be self-medication.
Clip: 1:44
Watch 0:46
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Family Cycle of Addiction | Hiding in Plain Sight
Leah explains how her depression and anxiety led her down a familiar path.
Clip: 0:46
Watch 1:52:01
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Resilience
Explore diagnosis, treatment, and the impact of stigma, social media, and more in Ep. 2.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:52:01
Watch 1:52:01
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Spanish Version | Resilience
Enfrentar el desafío de la crisis de salud mental de los jóvenes de hoy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:52:01
Watch 1:56:00
Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness
Spanish Version | The Storm
Episodio 1: The Storm analiza de cerca la realidad de la crisis de salud mental actual.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:56:00