From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022

Quincy Jones, John Williams and Herbie Hancock record a rendition of "Peter Gunn."
Experience this annual beloved concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein.
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Learn 5 Facts about composer Henry Mancini.
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.