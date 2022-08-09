A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque

Extras
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.
Follow a Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66.
Follow Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins as they take a journey along historic Route 66.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.