The Great American Recipe

Moveable Feasts

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 50s

Get ready to grab and go as the remaining seven cooks prepare handheld treats and the ultimate dish in outdoor dining. From picnics to tailgating to poolside, everyone has a delicious dish that tastes like sunshine and fun.

Aired: 07/14/22 | Expires: 06/17/24
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and Made In Cookware.
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Secrets and Staples
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A First Taste
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55