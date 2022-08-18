Extras
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
Sometimes in the kitchen, things just don't go as planned.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
