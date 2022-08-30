© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Great American Recipe

The Great American Recipe

Season 1 Episode 8 | 52m 49s

It’s time for the season finale as the three remaining cooks go head-to-head to win “The Great American Recipe.” They’ll have some surprise helpers for their final chance to wow the judges with a very special dinner.

Aired: 08/11/22 | Expires: 06/17/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8 Preview
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 7:17
The Great American Recipe
Oodles of Noodles in Season 2
Carb load with a compilation of our favorite noodle and pasta dishes from Season 2.
Clip: S2 | 7:17
Watch 5:50
The Great American Recipe
Whoops! Messy Mistakes from Season 2
Sometimes in the kitchen, things just don't go as planned.
Clip: S2 | 5:50
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7 Preview
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
The cooks swap recipes before preparing a treasured family dish.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Home Baked
Savor the return of the second Great American Recipe Bake Sale.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Spoonful of Love
Love is in the air as the home cooks share the dishes they make for loved ones.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A First Taste
Meet the eight new contestants from across the country competing to win The Great American Recipe.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Secrets and Staples
Watch the home cooks create recipes that reveal their favorite secret ingredients and go-to grains.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:35
Watch 53:56
The Great American Recipe
Episode 8
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
Episode: S2 E8 | 53:56
Watch 53:55
The Great American Recipe
Episode 7
The cooks put it all on the plate in their last chance to impress before the finale.
Episode: S2 E7 | 53:55