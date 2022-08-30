Extras
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Actors Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall on the developments between their characters in Season 9.
Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, and Robson Green share exciting Season 10 news from the set.
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Rishi Nair and Robson Green break down the relationship between Alphy and Geordie.
Oliver Dimsdale, Al Weaver, and more discuss Daniel's difficult, emotional journey in Season 9.
Rishi Nair and Tessa Peake-Jones discuss the journey to friendship thus far for Alphy and Mrs. C.
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
Amid an abandoned baby and a dead hotel manager discovery, Geordie is blindsided by Will's news.
Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.