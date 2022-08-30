© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Grantchester

Episode 1

Season 7 Episode 1 | 52m 29s

When a dead body is found on a local estate, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and familial inheritance in an attempt to uncover the killer.

Aired: 07/09/22 | Expires: 07/08/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:54
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Geordie, Larry, Alphy, and Miss Scott discuss the main suspect in a new case: Sam.
Clip: S9 E8 | 0:54
Watch 0:36
Grantchester
Season 10 Filming Announcement
Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, and Robson Green share exciting Season 10 news from the set.
Clip: S9 | 0:36
Watch 2:50
Grantchester
Larry and Miss Scott in Season 9
Actors Melissa Johns and Bradley Hall on the developments between their characters in Season 9.
Clip: S9 E8 | 2:50
Watch 1:13
Grantchester
Episode 7 Scene
Geordie interrupts Alphy and Mrs. C. to deliver some unexpected news about a new case.
Clip: S9 E7 | 1:13
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 7 Preview
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Preview: S9 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:48
Grantchester
Alphy and Geordie
Rishi Nair and Robson Green break down the relationship between Alphy and Geordie.
Clip: S9 E7 | 2:48
Watch 2:29
Grantchester
Daniel's Journey
Oliver Dimsdale, Al Weaver, and more discuss Daniel's difficult, emotional journey in Season 9.
Clip: S9 E7 | 2:29
Watch 2:15
Grantchester
Alphy and Mrs. C.
Rishi Nair and Tessa Peake-Jones discuss the journey to friendship thus far for Alphy and Mrs. C.
Clip: S9 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 6 Preview
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Preview: S9 E6 | 0:30
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie’s murder investigation uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.
Episode: S9 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy meets with the bishop.
Episode: S9 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy attends a manor fundraiser, but festivities are cut short when a body is found in the basement
Episode: S9 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot.
Episode: S9 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Amid an abandoned baby and a dead hotel manager discovery, Geordie is blindsided by Will's news.
Episode: S9 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:25
Grantchester
Episode 1
Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.
Episode: S9 E1 | 52:25
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
A murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.
Episode: S8 E5 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 6
Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:45