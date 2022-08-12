Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro discuss the dangers reporters face abroad.
Firing Line revisits a conversation with famed author Walter Isaacson about his Elon Musk biography.
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Sebastien Lai and attorney Jonathan Price discuss the decline of freedom in Hong Kong.
AEI senior fellow Kori Schake assesses Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy.
Presidential biographer Jon Meacham reflects on Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Harris.
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.