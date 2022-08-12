© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Mohamed El-Erian

Season 2021 Episode 513 | 26m 46s

Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian outlines his concern that inflation will persist and urges the Federal Reserve not to miss the window to act. He discusses how the pandemic has altered labor markets and discusses why some changes may be here to stay.

Aired: 09/23/21
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland weighs in on diversity in ballet and the future of the art form.
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan reflects on her career in politics and media and how Trump changed the GOP.
Episode: S2024 E51 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro
Alsu Kurmasheva, Maria Ressa and Jonathan Munro discuss the dangers reporters face abroad.
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Walter Isaacson
Firing Line revisits a conversation with famed author Walter Isaacson about his Elon Musk biography.
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2024 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sebastien Lai, Jonathan Price
Sebastien Lai and attorney Jonathan Price discuss the decline of freedom in Hong Kong.
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kori Schake
AEI senior fellow Kori Schake assesses Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy.
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Presidential biographer Jon Meacham reflects on Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Harris.
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
H.R. McMaster
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46