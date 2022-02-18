© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations

Charles Schwab

Season 3 Episode 4 | 25m 30s

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business. Renowned financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein travels the country talking to leaders to uncover their stories and their path to success. Episode 304: Charles Schwab

Aired: 01/26/21
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Tricia Griffith
Tricia Griffith explains how she went from the head of human resources to CEO.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Chris Kempczinski
Chris Kempczinski discusses the pandemic, wages, and what makes their fries taste good.
Episode: S4 E412 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
John Mackey
John Mackey talks about having the company being bought by Amazon.
Episode: S4 E411 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Darren Walker
Darren Walker talks about social justice and equality in the boardroom.
Episode: S4 E410 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg talks about resetting her business and brand and speaking her mind.
Episode: S4 E409 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Wynton Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis talks about growing up with racism and who his biggest influencers were.
Episode: S4 E408 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Ruth Porat
Ruth Porat talks about breaking through the glass ceiling on Wall Street.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban talks about building his fortune, his aspirations for the Mavs and investing.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Lonnie Bunch
Lonnie Bunch talks about how the COVID-19 crisis brought the museum together.
Episode: S4 E405 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Stephen Breyer
Stephen Breyer discusses his relationship with the other justices on the high court.
Episode: S4 E404 | 25:30
