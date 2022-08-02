Curious Sicily and Sardinia

Extras
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Utrecht's Golden Age, canal boat tour, Dom Cathedral, DOMUnder, Kasteel de Haar.
Old Market Square, Rogalin Palace, Zamek Cultural Ctr, Enigma Cipher, Croissant Museum.
Dukes of Pomerania Castle, Stare Miasto Square, Seven Cloaks Tower, Kasprowicz Park.
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.