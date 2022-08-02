© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Sicily and Sardinia

Season 5 Episode 503 | 27m 56s

Who is on the Sicilian flag, and why does she have three legs? What does the island of Mozia have to do with the English alphabet? Where can you find a temple to Venus? Why did you have to be outside Cagliari's city walls before sunset? When was the number 5 so important to the village of Savoca? How does an arancini teach us Sicilian history? It’s time to get curious about in Sicily & Sardinia!

Aired: 08/31/22 | Expires: 11/13/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 7 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Innsbruck
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Episode: S5 E502 | 28:50
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious LIsbon
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Episode: S5 E507 | 28:09
Watch 28:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Lyon, France
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Episode: S7 E706 | 28:45
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Curious Allgäu & Füssen, Germany
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Episode: S7 E701 | 28:42
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Franconia, Germany
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Episode: S7 E704 | 28:36
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Regensburg, Germany
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Episode: S7 E705 | 28:30
Watch 28:31
Curious Traveler
Curious Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Episode: S7 E703 | 28:31
Watch 28:28
Curious Traveler
Curious Upper Bavaria, Germany
Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Episode: S7 E702 | 28:28
Watch 28:33
Curious Traveler
Curious Utrecht, Netherlands
Utrecht's Golden Age, canal boat tour, Dom Cathedral, DOMUnder, Kasteel de Haar.
Episode: S7 E707 | 28:33
Watch 28:35
Curious Traveler
Curious Poznań, Poland
Old Market Square, Rogalin Palace, Zamek Cultural Ctr, Enigma Cipher, Croissant Museum.
Episode: S7 E708 | 28:35
Watch 28:51
Curious Traveler
Curious Szczecin, Poland
Dukes of Pomerania Castle, Stare Miasto Square, Seven Cloaks Tower, Kasprowicz Park.
Episode: S7 E709 | 28:51
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56