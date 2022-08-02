© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Lofoten, Norway

Season 5 Episode 510 | 28m 24s

Who discovered the world’s longest Viking longhouse? What are the giant, triangular wooden huts called “hjells” used for? Where can you find the Devil’s Stairs? Why is there a giant stadium on a tiny little island? When did a house painted red mean one thing, but a house painted yellow mean another? How did one tiny fish ensure a nation’s survival, from the Viking Age through the Middle Ages?

Aired: 08/31/22 | Expires: 01/01/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 7 | Trailer
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Innsbruck
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Episode: S5 E502 | 28:50
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Watch 27:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:56
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Curious Allgäu & Füssen, Germany
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Episode: S7 E701 | 28:42
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Franconia, Germany
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Episode: S7 E704 | 28:36
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Regensburg, Germany
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Episode: S7 E705 | 28:30
Watch 28:31
Curious Traveler
Curious Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Episode: S7 E703 | 28:31
Watch 28:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Lyon, France
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Episode: S7 E706 | 28:45
Watch 28:28
Curious Traveler
Curious Upper Bavaria, Germany
Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Episode: S7 E702 | 28:28
Watch 28:33
Curious Traveler
Curious Utrecht, Netherlands
Utrecht's Golden Age, canal boat tour, Dom Cathedral, DOMUnder, Kasteel de Haar.
Episode: S7 E707 | 28:33
Watch 28:35
Curious Traveler
Curious Poznań, Poland
Old Market Square, Rogalin Palace, Zamek Cultural Ctr, Enigma Cipher, Croissant Museum.
Episode: S7 E708 | 28:35
Watch 28:51
Curious Traveler
Curious Szczecin, Poland
Dukes of Pomerania Castle, Stare Miasto Square, Seven Cloaks Tower, Kasprowicz Park.
Episode: S7 E709 | 28:51
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56