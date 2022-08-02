Curious Innsbruck

Extras
Christine van Blokland gets curious about the world’s hidden histories and mysteries.
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Lyon, France. Traboules, Roman origins, Notre-Dame de Fourvière, Les Halles food market.
Upper Bavaria, Linderhof Palace, Mittenwald, Munich, swan legend, lüftlmalerei mural art.
Franconia, Germany. Nuremberg, Würzburg, Michelin-starred chef, historic vineyard.
Storybook architecture, Town Hall, Meistertrunk, St. Jakob's Church, monastery museum.
Regensburg, Germany. Radasbona; a town hall legend, Stone Bridge, a record-holding inn.
Allgäu & Füssen, Bavaria. St. Mang Monastery, Castle, cheesemakers, cowbell blacksmith.
Utrecht's Golden Age, canal boat tour, Dom Cathedral, DOMUnder, Kasteel de Haar.
Old Market Square, Rogalin Palace, Zamek Cultural Ctr, Enigma Cipher, Croissant Museum.
Dukes of Pomerania Castle, Stare Miasto Square, Seven Cloaks Tower, Kasprowicz Park.
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.